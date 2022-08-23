|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial Service
|Name:
|Barbara L. Davis
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|55
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, August 26, 2022
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
Nishna Valley Funeral Home 405 W. Thomas Ave - Shenandoah, IA
Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral Home
|Day and Date:
|Friday, August 26, 2022
|Open Visitation:
|1:00 PM to 2:00 PM
|Visitation w/Family
|Memorials:
|Directed to the family
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Interment:
|At A Later Date
|Notes:
|Barbara passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022, at her home in Shenandoah, IA. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Barbara L. Davis, 55, of Shenandoah, Iowa
- Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service
-
-
