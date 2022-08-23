Barbara L. Davis, 55, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial Service
Name:Barbara L. Davis
Pronunciation: 
Age:55
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, August 26, 2022
Time:2:00 PM
Location:

Nishna Valley Funeral Home 405 W. Thomas Ave - Shenandoah, IA

Visitation Location:

Nishna Valley Funeral Home
Day and Date:Friday, August 26, 2022
Open Visitation:1:00 PM to 2:00 PM
Visitation w/Family 
Memorials:Directed to the family
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Interment: At A Later Date
Notes:Barbara passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022, at her home in Shenandoah, IA.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.