|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Barbara L. McQueen
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|80
|From:
|Farragut
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, April 25, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
|Visitation Date:
|Sunday, April 24, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|2:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|4:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|People 4 Paws or Down Syndrome Alliance of the Midlands
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Burial:
|Locust Grove Cemetery
|Notes:
Barb passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Barbara L. McQueen, 80 of Farragut
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Apr 19
-
Apr 19
-
Apr 19
-
Apr 20
-
Apr 21
-
Apr 21
Anniversaries
-
Apr 20