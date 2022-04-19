Barb McQueen
Service:Celebration of Life
Name:Barbara L. McQueen
Pronunciation: 
Age:80
From:Farragut
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, April 25, 2022 
Time:10:30 a.m. 
Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home 
Visitation Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
Visitation Date:Sunday, April 24, 2022 
Visitation Start:2:00 p.m. 
Visitation End:4:00 p.m. 
Memorials:People 4 Paws or Down Syndrome Alliance of the Midlands 
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Burial:Locust Grove Cemetery
Notes:

Barb passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family.    

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.