|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Barbara Lois Bloom
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|98 years 3 months 1 day
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, March 30, 2023
|Time:
|10 am
|Location:
|Walker-Merrick-Wolfe Funeral Chapel
|Visitation Location:
|Walker-Merrick-Wolfe Funeral Chapel
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, March 29, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|4 pm
|Visitation End:
|6 pm
|Memorials:
|Shambaugh United Methodist Church / Lied Library
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
|Cemetery:
|Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah, Iowa
|Notes:
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
Barbara Lois Bloom, 98, Clarinda, Iowa
Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
