Barbara Lois Bloom, 98, Clarinda, Iowa
Service:                                             Funeral
Name: Barbara Lois Bloom
Pronunciation: 
Age: 98 years 3 months 1 day
From: Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023
Time: 10 am
Location: Walker-Merrick-Wolfe Funeral Chapel
Visitation Location: Walker-Merrick-Wolfe Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Visitation Start: 4 pm
Visitation End: 6 pm
Memorials: Shambaugh United Methodist Church / Lied Library
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah, Iowa
