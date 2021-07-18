|Service:
|Funeral services
|Name:
|Barbara Radley
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|95
|From:
|Higginsville, Missouri
|Previous:
|Oregon, Missouri
|Day and Date:
|Tues, July 20, 2021
|Time:
|2:00 pm
|Location:
|New Point Christian Church
|Visitation Location:
|New Point Christian Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tues, July 20, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 pm
|Visitation End:
|2:00 pm
|Memorials:
|Maple Grove Cemetery or Answers in Genesis ministry
|Funeral Home:
|Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
|Cemetery:
|Maple Grove Cemetery, Oregon
|Notes:
Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com
Barbara Radley, 95, Higginsville, MO
