Barbara Raether
Service:  Funeral services
Name:  Barbara Raether
Pronunciation: RAY-ther
Age:  67
From:  Mound City, Missouri
Day and Date:  Fri, May 28, 2021
Time:  11:00 am
Location:  First Christian Church, Mound City
Visitation Location:  First Christian Church, Mound City
Visitation Day and Date:  Fri, May 28, 2021
Visitation Start:  10:00 am
Visitation End:  11:00 am
Memorials: First Christian Church or Mound City Nutrition Site
Funeral Home:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City
Cemetery:  English Grove Cemetery
Notes: 

