Barbara Schultz
Barbara Schultz
Service:Funeral
Name:Barbara Schultz
Pronunciation: 
Age:77
From:Harris, MN
Previous:Persia, IA
Day and Date:Friday, November 19, 2021
Time:10:30 AM
Location:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory
Visitation Location:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, November 18, 2021
Visitation: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
 

 

Memorials:

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Carsten’s 1880 Farmstead Inc. (Shelby, IA) or Faith Lutheran Church (42275 Afton Ave, Harris, MN 55032). 

Funeral Home:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory
Cemetery:Walnut Hill
Notes:

Please visit the website for the full obituary.

http://www.hoyfuneral.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.