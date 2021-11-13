|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Barbara Schultz
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|77
|From:
|Harris, MN
|Previous:
|Persia, IA
|Day and Date:
|Friday, November 19, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory
|Visitation Location:
|Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, November 18, 2021
|Visitation:
|5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|Memorials:
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Carsten’s 1880 Farmstead Inc. (Shelby, IA) or Faith Lutheran Church (42275 Afton Ave, Harris, MN 55032).
|Funeral Home:
|Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory
|Cemetery:
|Walnut Hill
|Notes:
Please visit the website for the full obituary.
Barbara Schultz, 77, formerly of Persia, Iowa
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
