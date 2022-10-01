Barbara Von Dielingen
Service:Celebration of Life
Name: Barbara Von Dielingen
Pronunciation: Von dilligan
Age: 86
From: Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Tuesday, October 4, 2022
Time: 11 AM
Location: Faith Community Church-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, October 3, 2022
Visitation Start: 5 PM
Visitation End: 7 PM
Memorials: to be established
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Graveside service to be held 10 AM Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Evergreen Cemetery prior to the service at church.
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.