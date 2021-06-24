|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Barbara Kay Wallace
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|67
|From:
|Council Bluffs, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, June 30, 2021
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Grange Hall Cemetery, Rock Port, Missouri
|Visitation Location:
|First Baptist Church, Tarkio, Missouri
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, June 30, 2021
|Visitation:
|1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
|Memorials:
The family will direct the memorials
|Funeral Home:
|Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
To view the full obituary, please visit the Hoy-Kilnoski website.
Barbara Wallace, 67, of Council Bluffs, Iowa
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Anniversaries
-
Jun 24
-
Jun 26
-
Jun 27
-
Jun 27
-
Jun 28