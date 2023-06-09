Barry E. Lowthorp, 83, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Pending
Name:Barry E. Lowthorp
Pronunciation: 
Age:83
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous:Burlington, Iowa 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location:

 

Visitation Location:

 
Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Interment:   
Notes:Barry passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at the Shenandoah Medical Center.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.

