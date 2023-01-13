Bart Blake
Service:Funeral Service
Name:Bart Blake
Age:89
From:Atlantic, IA
Day and Date:Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: United Church of Christ in Atlantic
Visitation Location: United Church of Christ in Atlantic
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, January 17, 2023 (prior to Service)
Visitation Start: 9:30 a.m.
Visitation End:11:00 a.m. (Service)
 In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the United Church of Christ in Atlantic.

Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Burial with military honors by the Atlantic Color Guard, will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery.
Bart Blake, 89, of Atlantic, Iowa, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Heritage House in Atlantic, surrounded by family.

Open visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Monday, January 16th at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. 

Immediately following the service, a luncheon will be held in the church fellowship hall.  At the conclusion of the luncheon, burial with military honors by the Atlantic Color Guard, will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Bart’s family and his arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

