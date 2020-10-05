Service:Celebration of Life Gathering
Name:Becky Myers
Pronunciation: 
Age:54
From:Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Sunday, October 11, 2020
Time:1:00 p.m.
Location:Nodaway Valley Park, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:In her name
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Becky passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Jenny Edmundson Hospital, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.