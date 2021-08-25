|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Becky Nelson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|72
|From:
|Clearfield, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, August 28, 2021
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Clearfield Christian Church ~ Clearfield, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Clearfield Christian Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, August 27, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|4:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM w/family greeting friends from 5:00 to 7:00
|Memorials:
|May be given in Becky's name
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Clearfield, Iowa Cemetery
|Notes:
Becky passed away Wednesday at the Creston Hospital.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
Becky Nelson, 72, of Clearfield, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
