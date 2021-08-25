Becky Nelson
Service:Funeral
Name:Becky Nelson
Pronunciation: 
Age:72
From:Clearfield, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, August 28, 2021
Time:2:00 PM
Location:Clearfield Christian Church ~ Clearfield, Iowa
Visitation Location:Clearfield Christian Church
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, August 27, 2021
Visitation Start:4:00 PM
Visitation End:7:00 PM w/family greeting friends from 5:00 to 7:00
Memorials:May be given in Becky's name
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
Cemetery:Clearfield, Iowa Cemetery 
Notes:

Becky passed away Wednesday at the Creston Hospital.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.