Belinda K. Holmes, 60, of Essex, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Gathering
Name:Belinda K. Holmes
Age:60
From:Essex, Iowa
Day and Date:Friday, July 10, 2020 
Time:12:00 pm 
Location:Shenandoah Elks Club #1122 
Visitation Location:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, July 9, 2020 
Visitation Start:5:00 pm
Visitation End:8:00 pm (Please respect social distancing regulations) 
Memorials Directed to:Shenandoah Food Pantry, People For Paws or St. John's Lutheran Church - Essex
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah, IA
Cemetery:Franklin Grove Cemetery - Pierce Township, Rural Essex 
Notes:Belinda entered into peace on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at her rural Essex home. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com