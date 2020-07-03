Belinda K. Holmes, 60, of Essex, Iowa

|Service:
|Celebration of Life Gathering
|Name:
|Belinda K. Holmes
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|60
|From:
|Essex, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, July 10, 2020
|Time:
|12:00 pm
|Location:
|Shenandoah Elks Club #1122
|Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, July 9, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 pm
|Visitation End:
|8:00 pm (Please respect social distancing regulations)
|Memorials Directed to:
|Shenandoah Food Pantry, People For Paws or St. John's Lutheran Church - Essex
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah, IA
|Cemetery:
|Franklin Grove Cemetery - Pierce Township, Rural Essex
|Notes:
|Belinda entered into peace on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at her rural Essex home. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
