Service:Funeral Service
Name:Belva Kloppenburg
Pronunciation:Clop In Berg
Age:86
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:First Lutheran Church of Wiota
Visitation Location:First Lutheran Church of Wiota
Visitation Day and Date:Memorial Visitation with Family Present
Visitation Start:9:00 a.m.
Visitation End:10:30 a.m.
Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the First Lutheran Church and Shriners International.
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:

Burial will immediately follow the funeral service in the First Lutheran Cemetery.

Notes:

Open visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 29th from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Roland Funeral Service in Atlantic. 

Funeral Service will be at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, August 30th at the First Lutheran Church of Wiota, southeast of Wiota.  Visitation with Family Present will start prior to the funeral service at 9:00 a.m. at the church.  Burial will immediately follow the funeral service in the First Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the First Lutheran Church and Shriners International.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Belva’s family and her arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com

