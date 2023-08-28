|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Belva Kloppenburg
|Pronunciation:
|Clop In Berg
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, August 30, 2023
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|First Lutheran Church of Wiota
|Visitation Location:
|First Lutheran Church of Wiota
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Memorial Visitation with Family Present
|Visitation Start:
|9:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|10:30 a.m.
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be directed to the First Lutheran Church and Shriners International.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
Burial will immediately follow the funeral service in the First Lutheran Cemetery.
|Notes:
Open visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 29th from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Roland Funeral Service in Atlantic.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Belva’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com
Belva Kloppenburg, 86, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
