Service:Graveside Memorial 
Name:Ben Eric Lang
Pronunciation: 
Age:60
From:Grant City, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, May 10, 2021
Time:11:00 A.M.
Location:Bethel Cemetery, Grant City, MO
Visitation Location:No Visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:To the family
Funeral Home:Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO
Cemetery: 
Notes: 

