|Service:
|Graveside Memorial
|Name:
|Ben Eric Lang
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|60
|From:
|Grant City, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, May 10, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 A.M.
|Location:
|Bethel Cemetery, Grant City, MO
|Visitation Location:
|No Visitation
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|To the family
|Funeral Home:
|Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Ben Eric Lang, 60, Grant City, Missouri
Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
