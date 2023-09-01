Ben Herzberg, 95, Creston

|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Ben Herzberg
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|95
|From:
|Creston, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, September 5, 2023
|Time:
|11:00am
|Location:
|Powers Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|Powers Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, September 5, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|9:00am
|Visitation End:
|11:00am
|Memorials:
|can be directed to Ben’s family
|Funeral Home:
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
