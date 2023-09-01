Ben Herzberg, 95, Creston
Service:Celebration of Life 
Name:Ben Herzberg 
Pronunciation: 
Age:95 
From:Creston, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, September 5, 2023 
Time:11:00am 
Location:Powers Funeral Home 
Visitation Location:Powers Funeral Home 
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, September 5, 2023  
Visitation Start:9:00am 
Visitation End:11:00am 
Memorials:can be directed to Ben’s family 
Funeral Home: 
Cemetery: 
Notes: 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.