Service:Pending Graveside Services
Name:Ben W. Barkley
Pronunciation: 
Age:90
From:Austin, TX
Previous:Essex 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Wabash Memorial Chapel 
Cemetery:Rose Hill Cemetery 
Notes:

Ben passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at the Onion Creek Nursing Home in Austin, TX.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.