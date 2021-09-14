Service:Memorial Prayer Service
Name:Benita Rasmussen
Pronunciation:"Ba - Neeta" 
Age:92
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, September 18, 2021
Time:11 a.m.
Location:Roland Funeral Home
Burial:Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery
Open Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, September 18, 2021
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m.
Memorials:

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Benita’s family and her arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

