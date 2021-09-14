|Service:
|Memorial Prayer Service
|Name:
|Benita Rasmussen
|Pronunciation:
|"Ba - Neeta"
|Age:
|92
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, September 18, 2021
|Time:
|11 a.m.
|Location:
|Roland Funeral Home
|Burial:
|Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery
|Open Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, September 18, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Benita’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Benita Rasmussen, 92, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Sep 14
-
Sep 15
-
Sep 15
-
Sep 15
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
Anniversaries
-
Sep 14
-
Sep 15