Service: Funeral Service
Name: Bennett Ellis Davidson
Pronunciation: 
Age: 6 days
From: Maryville, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, February 19, 2022
Time: 10:30am
Location: Calvary Chapel, Maryville, Missouri
Visitation Location: Calvary Chapel
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, February 19, 2022
Visitation Start: 9:00am
Visitation End: 10:30am
Memorials: Circle of Hope Foundation at the NICU at Overland Park Regional Center.
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
Cemetery: Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville, Missouri
Notes:  6 day old son of Anthony & Melanie Davidson

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.