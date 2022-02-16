|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Bennett Ellis Davidson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|6 days
|From:
|Maryville, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, February 19, 2022
|Time:
|10:30am
|Location:
|Calvary Chapel, Maryville, Missouri
|Visitation Location:
|Calvary Chapel
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, February 19, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|9:00am
|Visitation End:
|10:30am
|Memorials:
|Circle of Hope Foundation at the NICU at Overland Park Regional Center.
|Funeral Home:
|Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
|Cemetery:
|Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville, Missouri
|Notes:
|6 day old son of Anthony & Melanie Davidson
Bennett Ellis Davidson, 6 days, Maryville
Price Funeral Home
