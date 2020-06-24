|Service:
|Graveside Funeral
|Name:
|Bennie Carl White
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|84
|From:
|Tulsa, Oklahoma
|Previous:
|Bedford, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Monday, June 29, 2020
|Time:
|11:15 AM
|Location:
|Memory Cemetery, New Market, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Cummings Family Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, June 29, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|10 AM
|Visitation End:
|11 AM
|Memorials:
|May be directed to the family to be established
|Funeral Home:
|Cummings Family Funeral Home -- Bedford
|Cemetery:
|Memory Cemetery, New Market, Iowa
|Notes:
|Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.cummingsfamilyfuneralhome.com under Obituaries.
Bennie Carl White, 84, Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Cummings Family Funeral Home
