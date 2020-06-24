Service:Graveside Funeral 
Name:Bennie Carl White
Pronunciation: 
Age:84
From:Tulsa, Oklahoma
Previous:Bedford, Iowa
Day and Date:Monday, June 29, 2020
Time:11:15 AM
Location:Memory Cemetery, New Market, Iowa
Visitation Location:Cummings Family Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, June 29, 2020
Visitation Start:10 AM
Visitation End:11 AM
Memorials:May be directed to the family to be established  
Funeral Home:Cummings Family Funeral Home -- Bedford
Cemetery:Memory Cemetery,  New Market, Iowa
Notes:Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.cummingsfamilyfuneralhome.com under Obituaries.  