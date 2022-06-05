Benny Farrell
Service:Funeral Service 
Name:Benjamin Dewey "Benny" Farrell 
Pronunciation: 
Age:79
From:Maryville, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, June 9, 2022 
Time:10:00 AM 
Location:Bram Funeral Home 
Visitation Location:Bram Funeral Home  
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, June 8, 2022 
Visitation Start:6:00 PM 
Visitation End:8:00 PM 
Memorials:

Wilcox Cemetery Association, c/o Matt Finney, 20089 240th St. Skidmore, MO 64487, Wilcox, MO 

Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Wilcox Cemetery, Wilcox, MO 
Notes:Benny passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at a hospital in Omaha, NE.  www.bramfuneralhome.com

