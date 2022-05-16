Bernadette "Bernie" Lynch, 69 of East Stroudsburg, PA, formerly of Corning
Service:Interment of Ashes
Name:Bernadette "Bernie" Lynch
Pronunciation: 
Age:69
From:East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania
Previous:Corning, Iowa
Day and Date:Saturday, May 21, 2022
Time:11:30 A.M.
Location:Calvary Cemetery
Visitation Location:Luncheon following at Corning Opera House
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Donor's choice, in memory of Bernie
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
Cemetery:Calvary Cemetery, Coring, Iowa
Notes:Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com

