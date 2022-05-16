|Service:
|Interment of Ashes
|Name:
|Bernadette "Bernie" Lynch
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|69
|From:
|East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania
|Previous:
|Corning, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, May 21, 2022
|Time:
|11:30 A.M.
|Location:
|Calvary Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|Luncheon following at Corning Opera House
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Donor's choice, in memory of Bernie
|Funeral Home:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Calvary Cemetery, Coring, Iowa
|Notes:
|Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com
Bernadette "Bernie" Lynch, 69, of East Stroudsburg, PA, formerly of Corning
