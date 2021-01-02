bernadine grove
Service: Open Visitation 
Name: Bernadine Grove
Pronunciation: 
Age: 86
From: Macedonia, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, January 4, 2021
Visitation Start: 10:00 a.m.
Visitation End: 12:00 p.m.  (Family will not be present)
Memorials: Directed to the family
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
Cemetery: Private family burial - Macedonia Cemetery
Notes:

 Private family funeral service will be held. Bernadine passed away December 30, 2020 in Council Bluffs.  Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com

