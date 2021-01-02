|Service:
|Open Visitation
|Name:
|Bernadine Grove
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Macedonia, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, January 4, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|12:00 p.m. (Family will not be present)
|Memorials:
|Directed to the family
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
|Cemetery:
|Private family burial - Macedonia Cemetery
|Notes:
Private family funeral service will be held. Bernadine passed away December 30, 2020 in Council Bluffs. Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com
Bernadine Grove, 86, Macedonia, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
