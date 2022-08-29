|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Bernadine Hoose
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|76
|From:
|Malvern, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, September 1, 2022
|Time:
|1:00 p.m.
|Location:
|St. Jacobs Cemetery - Graettinger, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, August 31, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Directed to the family
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
|Cemetery:
|St. Jacobs Cemetery - Graettinger, IA
|Notes:
Condolences to the family may be shared on her tribute page at https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/648354/bernadine-hoose/
Bernadine Hoose, 76, Malvern, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
