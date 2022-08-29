Bernadine Hoose
Service: Graveside
Name: Bernadine Hoose
Pronunciation: 
Age: 76
From: Malvern, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday, September 1, 2022
Time: 1:00 p.m.
Location: St. Jacobs Cemetery - Graettinger, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 7:00 p.m.
Memorials: Directed to the family
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
Cemetery: St. Jacobs Cemetery - Graettinger, IA
Notes:

 Condolences to the family may be shared on her tribute page at  https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/648354/bernadine-hoose/

