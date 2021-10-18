|Service:
|Funeral service
|Name:
|Bernard Grubbs
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|90
|From:
|Adair, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, October 23
|Time:
|9:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Canby Friends Church, southeast of Adair.
|Open Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, October 22
|Visitation Start:
|4:30 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|6:30 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Burial will be in the Canby Cemetery.
|Notes:
Bernard Grubbs, 90, of Adair, Iowa, passed Friday, October 15, 2021, at Creston Specialty Care in Creston, Iowa.
Open visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 22, 2021, at Roland Funeral Home followed by visitation with the family present from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., at the funeral home.
The service will be recorded and available on the funeral home website by noon on Monday.Roland Funeral Service is caring for Bernard’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com
Bernard Grubbs, 90, of Adair, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
