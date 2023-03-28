Bernard Paul Bruce, 91, Loveland, CO

|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Bernard Paul Bruce
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|91
|From:
|Loveland, CO
|Previous:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Friday, March 31, 2023
|Time:
|10:30am
|Location:
|Veigut Funeral Home in Loveland, CO
|Visitation Location:
|Veigut Funeral Home in Loveland, CO
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, March 31, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|9:30am
|Visitation End:
|10:30am
|Memorials:
|Bernard had requested that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Wounded Warrior Project. These can be sent to Wounded Warrior Project; c/o Veigut Funeral Home; 1616 N. Lincoln Ave., Loveland, CO 80538. Noting that the donation is honor of or in memory of Bernard Bruce would be appreciated, but not required.
|Funeral Home:
|Veigut Funeral Home in Loveland, CO
|Cemetery:
|Loveland Cemetery
|Notes:
|Luncheon will be provided at the funeral home following internment at Loveland Cemetery.
