Bernard Paul Bruce, 91, Loveland, CO
Service:Funeral 
Name:Bernard Paul Bruce 
Pronunciation: 
Age:91 
From:Loveland, CO 
Previous:Red Oak, Iowa 
Day and Date:Friday, March 31, 2023 
Time:10:30am 
Location:Veigut Funeral Home in Loveland, CO 
Visitation Location:Veigut Funeral Home in Loveland, CO 
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, March 31, 2023 
Visitation Start:9:30am 
Visitation End:10:30am 
Memorials:Bernard had requested that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Wounded Warrior Project. These can be sent to Wounded Warrior Project; c/o Veigut Funeral Home; 1616 N. Lincoln Ave., Loveland, CO 80538. Noting that the donation is honor of or in memory of Bernard Bruce would be appreciated, but not required. 
Funeral Home:Veigut Funeral Home in Loveland, CO 
Cemetery:Loveland Cemetery 
Notes:Luncheon will be provided at the funeral home following internment at Loveland Cemetery. 

