|Service:
|Graveside Memorial
|Name:
|Bernice A. Vogel
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|76
|From:
|Hamburg, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, August 27, 2021
|Time:
|1:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Mt. Olive Cemetery ~ rural Hamburg, IA
|Visitation Location:
|n/a
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Mt. Olive Cemetery Association
|Funeral Home:
Rash-Gude Funeral Home ~ Hamburg, IA
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Bernice passed away on Aug. 20, 2021. To view the complete obituary or leave a remembrance, please visit www.gudefuneralhomes.com
Bernice A. Vogel, 76 of Hamburg, IA
Gude Family Funeral Homes
