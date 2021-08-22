Bernice Vogel
Service:Graveside Memorial
Name:Bernice A. Vogel
Pronunciation: 
Age:76
From:Hamburg, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, August 27, 2021
Time:1:00 p.m.
Location:Mt. Olive Cemetery ~ rural Hamburg, IA
Visitation Location:n/a
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Mt. Olive Cemetery Association
Funeral Home:

Rash-Gude Funeral Home ~ Hamburg, IA

Cemetery: 
Notes:Bernice passed away on Aug. 20, 2021. To view the complete obituary or leave a remembrance, please visit www.gudefuneralhomes.com

