Bernice Brown Miller, 100, of Corning, Iowa
Service:Graveside 
Name:Bernice Brown Miller
Pronunciation:Bernus
Age:100
From:Corning, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, October 4, 2021
Time:10:30 A.M.
Location:Prairie Rose Cemetery, rural Adams County, Iowa
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:To the family, to be determined
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com

