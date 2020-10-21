Service:Funeral 
Name:Bernice Cerven 
Pronunciation:Sir-veen
Age:93
From:Stanton, Iowa 
Day and Date:Saturday, October 24, 2020
Time:2:00 p.m. 
Location:Faith Community Church, Red Oak, Iowa 
Visitation Location:Faith Community Church, Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, October 24, 2020 
Visitation Start:12:30 p.m. 
Visitation End:1:30 p.m.
Memorials:to Stanton Fire & Rescue
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak 
Cemetery:Mission Covenant Cemetery, northeast of Stanton, Iowa 
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

 

