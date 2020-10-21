|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Bernice Cerven
|Pronunciation:
|Sir-veen
|Age:
|93
|From:
|Stanton, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, October 24, 2020
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Faith Community Church, Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Faith Community Church, Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, October 24, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|12:30 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|1:30 p.m.
|Memorials:
|to Stanton Fire & Rescue
|Funeral Home:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak
|Cemetery:
|Mission Covenant Cemetery, northeast of Stanton, Iowa
|Notes:
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com
