|Service:
|Open Viewing
|Name:
|Bernice E. Meyer
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|92
|From:
|Imogene, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, November 20, 2020
|Time:
|1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
|Location:
Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah
|Viewing Information:
|Family will not be present. Masks and social distancing will be required
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers memorials to Shenandoah Food Pantry (or your local food bank) or St. Patrick Catholic Church in Imogene
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Bernice passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Accura Healthcare of Shenandoah. Graveside Services will be private at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Imogene. There will be Memorial Mass at a later date.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
