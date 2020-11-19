Bernice Meyer
Service:Open Viewing
Name:Bernice E. Meyer
Pronunciation: 
Age:92
From:Imogene, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, November 20, 2020 
Time:1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. 
Location:

Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah

Viewing Information:Family will not be present. Masks and social distancing will be required   
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:In lieu of flowers memorials to Shenandoah Food Pantry (or your local food bank) or St. Patrick Catholic Church in Imogene
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Bernice passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Accura Healthcare of Shenandoah. Graveside Services will be private at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Imogene.  There will be Memorial Mass at a later date. 

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

