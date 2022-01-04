Bernice Orr, 83, Villisca, IA
Service:                                             Funeral
Name: Bernice Orr
Pronunciation: 
Age: 83
From: Villisca
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, January 17, 2022
Time: 11 am
Location: Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Location: Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, January 16, 2022
Visitation Start: noon to 4pm open Visitation
Visitation End: 4 to 6pm Family Present
Memorials: Family Choice
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: Quincy Cemetery
Notes:

Bernice passed away January 3, 2022, at Montgomery County Memorial Hospital. Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapel is helping the family during this difficult time with arrangements.

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

