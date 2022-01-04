|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Bernice Orr
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|83
|From:
|Villisca
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, January 17, 2022
|Time:
|11 am
|Location:
|Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapel
|Visitation Location:
|Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapel
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, January 16, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|noon to 4pm open Visitation
|Visitation End:
|4 to 6pm Family Present
|Memorials:
|Family Choice
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
|Cemetery:
|Quincy Cemetery
|Notes:
Bernice passed away January 3, 2022, at Montgomery County Memorial Hospital. Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapel is helping the family during this difficult time with arrangements.
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
Bernice Orr, 83, Villisca, IA
Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jan 4
-
Jan 4
-
Jan 5
-
Jan 6
-
Jan 6
Anniversaries
-
Jan 5