Bernie Heits
Service: Funeral 
Name: Bernie Heits
Pronunciation: 
Age: 77
From: Rock Port, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020
Time: 10:30 am
Location: Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Mound City, MO
Visitation Location:  
Visitation Day and Date:  
Visitation Start:  
Visitation End:  
Memorials:Holy Trinity Building Fund
Funeral Home: Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City
Cemetery: Tharp Cemetery, Craig, MO
Notes: 

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.