Service:Celebration of Life
Name:Berniece Lostroh
Pronunciation: 
Age:79
From:Glenwood, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:N/A
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:CHI Mercy Health Foundation-Emergency Relief Fund. https://give.chihealth.com/OmahaFoundations
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:Oakland Cemetery, Quincy Township rural Adams County, Iowa at a later date
Notes:www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

