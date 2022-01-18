|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial Graveside Service
|Name:
|Bert Carr
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|79
|From:
|Atlantic
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, January 25, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Atlantic Cemetery in Atlantic
|Open Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Service in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Atlantic Cemetery
|Notes:
Bert Carr, Jr., 79, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Monday, December 27, 2021, at Atlantic Specialty Care.
Open visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Monday, January 24, 2022, at Roland Funeral Home.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Bert’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Bert Carr, 79, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jan 18
-
Jan 19
-
Jan 19
-
Jan 19
-
Jan 19
-
Jan 20
-
Jan 20