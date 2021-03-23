BEssie Caroline Hainline
Service:Funeral 
Name:Bessie Caroline Hainline
Pronunciation: 
Age:90
From:Maryville, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Time:10:30am
Location:Price Funeral Home
Visitation Location:Price Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Visitation Start:5:00pm
Visitation End:7:00pm
Memorials:Mosaic Hospice or Special Olympics
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
Cemetery:Elmo, Missouri Cemetery
Notes: 

