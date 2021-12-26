Service:  Funeral services
Name:  Beth Merklein
Pronunciation: MERK line
Age:  58
From:  Oregon, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:  Wed, Dec 29, 2021
Time:  5:30 pm
Location:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
Visitation Location:  Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, Phillipsburg, Kansas
Visitation Day and Date:  Jan 15, 2022
Visitation Start:  6:30 pm
Visitation End:  8:30 pm
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
Cemetery:  
Notes: 

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.