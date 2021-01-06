Bette Williams
Service:  Private family funeral services
Name:  Bette Williams
Pronunciation: 
Age:  96
From:  Oregon, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Sat, Jan. 9, 2021
Time:  10:30 am
Location:  Oregon United Methodist Church
Visitation Location:  Open visitation Thurs & Fri
Visitation Day and Date:  
Visitation Start:  
Visitation End:  
Memorials: Cameron Veterans Home or charity of donor's choice
Funeral Home:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
Cemetery:  Maple Grove Cemetery
Notes: 

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.