Betty A. Naico, 81, of Essex, Iowa

|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Betty A. Naico
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|81
|From:
|Essex, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, June 23, 2021
|Time:
|11:30 AM
|Location:
|Essex Presbyterian Church - Essex, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, June 22, 2021
|Open Viewing:
|12:00 PM to 6:00 PM
|Visitation W/Family:
|6:00 PM to 8:00 PM
|Memorials Directed To:
|The Naico Family - the family is planning to establish a memorial in Betty's name to help support the Shenandoah Police Department and the Page County Sheriff's office.
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Burial:
|Essex Cemetery
|Notes:
Betty passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital in Red Oak. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
