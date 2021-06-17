Betty A. Naico, 81, of Essex, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life 
Name:Betty A. Naico
Pronunciation: 
Age:81
From:Essex, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Time:11:30 AM
Location:Essex Presbyterian Church - Essex, IA
Visitation Location:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Open Viewing:12:00 PM  to 6:00 PM 
Visitation W/Family:6:00 PM to 8:00 PM
Memorials Directed To:The Naico Family -   the family is planning to establish a memorial in Betty's name to help support the Shenandoah Police Department and the Page County Sheriff's office.
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Burial:Essex Cemetery 
Notes:

Betty passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital in Red Oak. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.