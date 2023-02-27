|Service:
|Graveside Service
|Name:
|Betty Albert
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|92
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, March 2, 2023
|Time:
| 2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|The Atlantic Cemetery in Atlantic.
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Atlantic Cemetery in Atlantic.
|Notes:
Betty Albert, 92, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Sunday, February 26, 2023, at the Exira Care Center.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Betty's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
