Betty Ann Hall
Service:Private Family Graveside Memorial
Name:Betty Ann Hall
Pronunciation: 
Age:98
From:Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, December 19, 2020
Time:10:30 AM (We will live stream the service at Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel's Facebook Page)
Location:Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:First Christian Church
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

