Service:Funeral
Name:Betty Campbell
Pronunciation: 
Age:93
From:Lenox, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday ~ November 22, 2022
Time:1:00 PM
Location:Lenox United Methodist Church
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home ~ Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Monday ~ November 21, 2022
Visitation Start:4:00 PM
Visitation End:7:00 Pm w/family greeting friends from 5 to 7 PM
Memorials:May be directed to the church.
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
Cemetery:North Fairview Cemetery ~ Lenox, IA 
Notes:

Betty passed away at the Lenox Care Center Thursday evening.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.