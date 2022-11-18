|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Betty Campbell
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|93
|From:
|Lenox, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday ~ November 22, 2022
|Time:
|1:00 PM
|Location:
|Lenox United Methodist Church
|Visitation Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home ~ Lenox, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday ~ November 21, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|4:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 Pm w/family greeting friends from 5 to 7 PM
|Memorials:
|May be directed to the church.
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|North Fairview Cemetery ~ Lenox, IA
|Notes:
Betty passed away at the Lenox Care Center Thursday evening.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
Betty Campbell, age 93 of Lenox, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
