|Service:
|Private Family Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Betty Carr
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|95
|From:
|Council Bluffs, IA
|Previous:
|Carson, IA
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, November 25, 2020
|Time:
|Location:
|Wheeler Grove Church - Carson
|Public Visitation Location:
|Wheeler Grove Church - Carson
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, November 25, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|11:00 AM
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorial fund established
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
|Cemetery:
|Wheeler Grove Cemetery - Carson
|Notes:
State of Iowa/CDC Guidelines regarding indoor gathering limit of 15, masks required, and social distancing. Betty passed away at Heritage Fox Run in Council Bluffs on November 18, 2020. Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com
Betty Carr, 95, Council Bluffs, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
