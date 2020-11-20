Betty Carr
Service:Private Family Celebration of Life
Name:Betty Carr
Pronunciation: 
Age:95
From:Council Bluffs, IA
Previous:Carson, IA
Day and Date:Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Time: 
Location:Wheeler Grove Church - Carson
Public Visitation Location:Wheeler Grove Church - Carson
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Visitation Start:10:00 AM
Visitation End:11:00 AM
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, memorial fund established
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
Cemetery:Wheeler Grove Cemetery - Carson
Notes:

State of Iowa/CDC Guidelines regarding indoor gathering limit of 15, masks required, and social distancing. Betty passed away at Heritage Fox Run in Council Bluffs on November 18, 2020.  Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com

