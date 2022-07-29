|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Betty Cleaveland
|Pronunciation:
|Clev-land
|Age:
|87 years
|From:
|Oakland
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, August 2, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Oakland United Methodist Church
|Visitation Location:
|Rieken Veith Funeral Home in Oakland
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, Aigist 1, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Rieken Vieth Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Oaklawn Cemetery
|Notes:
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.riekenfuneralhome.com.
