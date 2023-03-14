Service:Funeral Service
Name:Betty Donaldson
Pronunciation: 
Age:91
From:Lenox
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday ~ March 25, 2023
Time:11:00 AM
Location:Lenox United Presbyterian Church
Visitation Location:Lenox United Presbyterian Church
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday ~ March 25, 2023
Visitation Start:9:30 AM 
Visitation End:service time at 11:00
Memorials:May be given in her name.
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
Cemetery:North Fairview Cemetery in Lenox, Iowa
Notes:

Betty passed away Monday evening at the Lenox Care Center.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324

