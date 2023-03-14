|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Betty Donaldson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|91
|From:
|Lenox
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday ~ March 25, 2023
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Lenox United Presbyterian Church
|Visitation Location:
|Lenox United Presbyterian Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday ~ March 25, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|9:30 AM
|Visitation End:
|service time at 11:00
|Memorials:
|May be given in her name.
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|North Fairview Cemetery in Lenox, Iowa
|Notes:
Betty passed away Monday evening at the Lenox Care Center.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
Betty Donaldson, age 91 of Lenox, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
