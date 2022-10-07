Betty Ellyn Beckman, 90, Tarkio, Missouri
Service:,  Funeral Service
Name: Betty Ellyn Beckman
Pronunciation: 
Age: 90
From: Tarkio, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Time: 2:00 P.M.
Location: First Baptist Church, Tarkio
Visitation Location:

 First Baptist Church, Tarkio

Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Visitation Start: 1:00 P.M.
Visitation End:  2:00 P.M.
Memorials: Disabled American Veterans
Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
Cemetery: Home Cemetery, Tarkio.
Notes:

 www.minterfuneralchapels.com

