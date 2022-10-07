|Service:,
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Betty Ellyn Beckman
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|90
|From:
|Tarkio, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, October 11, 2022
|Time:
|2:00 P.M.
|Location:
|First Baptist Church, Tarkio
|Visitation Location:
First Baptist Church, Tarkio
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, October 11, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 P.M.
|Visitation End:
|2:00 P.M.
|Memorials:
|Disabled American Veterans
|Funeral Home:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
|Cemetery:
|Home Cemetery, Tarkio.
|Notes:
Betty Ellyn Beckman, 90, Tarkio, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
