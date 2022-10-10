Betty Esbeck
Service:Graveside services
Age:87
From:Atlantic
Day and Date:Monday, October 17
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Brighton Township Cemetery, near Marne, Iowa.
Open Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, October 15 
Visitation Start:10:00 a.m.
Visitation End:2:00 p.m.
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Betty Esbeck, 87, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Atlantic Specialty Care.

Open visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 15th at Roland Funeral Home.  No visitation with the family present is planned.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Betty’s family and her arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

