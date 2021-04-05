Betty Holben
Service:Funeral
Name:Betty Holben
Pronunciation: 
Age:96
From:Lenox, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, April 8, 2021
Time:10:30 AM
Location:Lenox United Methodist Church
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home in Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, April 7, 2021
Visitation Start:3:00 PM
Visitation End:6:00 PM the family will greet friends. Also visitation will be Thursday morning at the church, one hour prior to service
Memorials:May be directed to the Lenox United Methodist Church
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
Cemetery:North Fairview Cemetery in Lenox, Iowa
Notes:

