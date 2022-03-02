Bicking, Betty
Service:Graveside
Name:Betty I. Bicking
Pronunciation: 
Age:97
From:Plattsmouth, NE
Previous:Coin/Northboro Communities 
Day and Date:Wednesday, March 9, 2022 
Time:2:00 p.m. 
Location:Rose Hill Cemetery 
Visitation Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
Visitation Date:Wednesday, March 9, 2022 
Visitation Start:1:00 p.m. 
Visitation End:2:00 p.m. 
Memorials:Nebraska Masonic Home in Plattsmouth 
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Burial:Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah
Notes:

Betty passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at the Nebraska Masonic Home in Plattsmouth.    

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.