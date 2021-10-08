Service:Private Family Graveside
Name:Betty J. Benscoter
Pronunciation: 
Age:96
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Date: 
Visitation Starts: 
Visitation Ends: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Cemetery:Monroe Cemetery in Imogene
Notes:

Betty passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021 at the Windsor Manor Assisted Living Community in Shenandoah, Iowa.  Betty's wishes were to be cremated then buried next to her husband Clifton at the Monroe Cemetery in Imogene, Iowa.  Family will have a private graveside service at a later date. 

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

